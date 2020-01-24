US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Looks firmer and now targets 98.00 and beyond

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY has left behind the 200-day SMA and keeps pushing higher.
  • The outlook on the dollar has now shifted to constructive.

DXY is now testing the key 97.90 region, where coincide the 100-day SMA and a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 decline.

The index has managed to surpass the 200-day SMA and is now expected to prolong the upside to the 98.00 neighbourhood.

Further north emerges November’s high at 98.54.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.86
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 97.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.17
Daily SMA50 97.51
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.8
Previous Daily Low 97.41
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.24

 

 

