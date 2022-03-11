US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further gains could see the 2022 retested

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY alternates gains with losses well north of 98.00.
  • The dollar remains underpinned by the 97.80 region.

DXY looks to add to Thursday’s advance with the immediate target at the round level at 99.00 on Friday.

In light of the recent price action, further gains remain likely for the time being. That said, the next hurdle aligns at the 99.97 level (May 25 2020 high) closely followed by the psychological 100.00 mark.

The current bullish stance in the index remains supported by the 5-month line, today near 95.80, while the longer-term outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA at 94.30.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.61
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 98.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.04
Daily SMA50 96.33
Daily SMA100 95.93
Daily SMA200 94.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.6
Previous Daily Low 97.72
Previous Weekly High 98.93
Previous Weekly Low 96.62
Previous Monthly High 97.74
Previous Monthly Low 95.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

