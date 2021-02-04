US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains in the pipeline

  • DXY moves to new 2021 highs near 91.50.
  • Further up emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.

DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.

The recent surpass of the 91.00 area gives extra legs to the dollar’s recovery and could motivate the index to attempt a test of, initially, the 100-day SMA in the vicinity of 91.90 in the near-term. The recent breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line (around 90.80) has mitigated the downside pressure somewhat and reinforces this view.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.86 the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.45
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 91.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.46
Daily SMA50 90.5
Daily SMA100 91.87
Daily SMA200 93.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.3
Previous Daily Low 90.99
Previous Weekly High 90.89
Previous Weekly Low 90.08
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

