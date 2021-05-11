US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bounce aim for April low above 90.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY keeps the previous day’s corrective pullback from late February lows.
  • RSI recovery backs extension of the latest bounce.
  • April’s bottom can probe buyers inside short-term bullish chart pattern.

US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 90.33, up 0.05% intraday, during its second consecutive daily run-up on early Tuesday. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest in 10 weeks, before closing the day on a positive side, on Monday.

Given the RSI bounce off oversold territory, DXY run-up may gain momentum but the 90.40-45 area comprising April’s low guards the immediate up-moves.

If at all the US dollar bulls manage to cross the 90.45 hurdle, an eight-day-old falling wedge chart formation gains the market’s attention, which in turn highlights 90.52 as important resistance.

Should the DXY recovery extends beyond 90.52, it becomes capable to attack the monthly top near 91.45.

Meanwhile, the stated formation’s support line near the 90.00 threshold becomes the key to watch during the quote’s fresh downside.

Following that, February’s low of 89.68 and the yearly bottom surrounding 89.20 will be crucial.

DXY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 90.33
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 90.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.07
Daily SMA50 91.72
Daily SMA100 91.06
Daily SMA200 91.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.34
Previous Daily Low 90.05
Previous Weekly High 91.44
Previous Weekly Low 90.19
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.7

 

 

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.

GBP/USD News

XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high

XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high

XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. Daily RSI conveys a negative momentum divergence today. Historical precedent suggests that social sentiment may be forecasting a short-term high.

More Crypto News

