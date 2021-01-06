US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move to 89.00 is shaping up

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains on the defensive and closer to the 89.00 level.
  • The next target of note emerges at 88.94, March 2018 low.

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.

The prospect for the greenback remains negative, with further losses now seen challenging the 89.00 support ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

The downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat on a breakout of the weekly high in the 91.00 region (December 21).

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.85, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.26
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 89.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.24
Daily SMA50 91.53
Daily SMA100 92.41
Daily SMA200 94.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 89.89
Previous Daily Low 89.43
Previous Weekly High 90.38
Previous Weekly Low 89.52
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 88.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 89.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP

EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP

EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.

Gold news

Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around

Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around

Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.

Read more

US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up

US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures