- DXY declines after the Democratic movement gained support in the House of Representatives.
- Republicans are confident that the Senate will exonerate President Trump of impeachment.
- Trade headlines seem positive off-late, busy calendar to watch moving forward.
With the US House giving enough ‘yes’ to impeach President Donald Trump, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 97.32 ahead of the European session on Thursday.
The House of Representatives held votes on two subjects, namely the Abuses of Power and the Obstruction of Congress. Both of them passed with flying colors and made way for the Democrats’ dream to impeach President Donald Trump. Now, the drama will shift to the Senate during early-January where the ruling Republicans have the majority.
Just after the votes, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham crossed wires, via Reuters, while saying that President Trump is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process.
Considering this, Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the decision of not transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate on an immediate basis.
Elsewhere, China said the impeachment won’t change its trade stance with the US while US President Trump was quoted reiterating to have a great deal with China. Also, White House Adviser Larry Kudlow earlier said that he will closely monitor China’s compliance with the phase-one for six to nine months while also confirming the US dislikes for China’s disrespect for human rights.
With this, market’s risk tone turned heavy and dragged the US 10-year treasury yields down to 1.90%.
Looking forward, a busy calendar has Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and Existing Home Sales, also the weekly jobless claims, to watch for. Additionally, headlines concerning trade/politics will keep market players busy. As per the US data, TD Securities’ report mentions, “The key data will be jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed survey. On claims, last week's 252K reading was well above the recent sub-220K trend and, on the surface, another relatively high reading, as we are forecasting, could suggest that the labor market is starting to weaken significantly. However, our 240K forecast reflects our second-guessing of the seasonal adjustment process, which is especially challenging at this time of year. We caution against extrapolating unless the rise is sustained in the coming weeks. The Philadelphia Fed survey will mostly, but not entirely, reflect pre-China-trade-deal responses.”
Technical Analysis
200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 97.50 offers immediate upside barrier while the greenback gauge’s further downside can aim for July 18 low near 96.67.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|97.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.72
|Daily SMA50
|97.82
|Daily SMA100
|98.12
|Daily SMA200
|97.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.48
|Previous Daily Low
|97.19
|Previous Weekly High
|97.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.72
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Steady above 109.50 after BOJ, Trump's impeachment
BOJ's status quo rate decision has failed to move the needle on JPY. USD/JPY remains trapped in a contracting triangle on the 4-hour chart. Markets also weigh in the news that the US House of Representatives impeached US President Trump.
AUD/USD probing highs near 0.6880 amid solid Australian jobs, weaker USD
The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, pushing AUD/USD higher from 0.6857 to 0.6880 after Australia reported an above-forecast jobs number for November. Dollar weakness on US President Trump's impeachment also collaborates with the upside.
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview: Back to Brexit
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England will issue its interest rate decision at noon GMT, 7:00 EST on Thursday, December 19th. BOE expected to hold rates steady in year-end meeting. Brexit turmoil hits pound despite Tory victory.
Gold: Doji on D1, trading above 21-day EMA keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices pause the previous two-day declines while taking the bids to $1477.80 during early Thursday. The safe-haven metal trades successfully beyond 21-day EMA wherein Wednesday’s bullish Doji formation on the daily chart indicates further recovery.
GBP/USD: 21-DMA questions break of multi-month-old trendline
GBP/USD holds on to its recovery from 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while taking the bids to 1.3080 during early Thursday. That said, the pair dropped below the 10-week-old rising trend line the previous day.