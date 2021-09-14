US Dollar Index loses the grip and drops to 92.50 ahead of key data

- DXY drops to 2-day lows in the 92.50 region on Tuesday.
- US 10-year yields follow a consolidative theme around 1.32%.
- US CPI will take centre stage later in the NA session.
The greenback gives away further ground and slip back to the 92.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now looks to CPI
The index loses further momentum and re-visits the the 92.50 region on turnaround Tuesday following Monday’s unsuccessful attempt to retake the 93.00 barrier. In fact, the dollar started the week on a positive note and advanced to the vicinity of the 93.00 barrier, where the bull run fizzled out.
Tuesday’s rangebound theme in DXY comes in tandem with the consolidation in yields of the key US 10-year reference note above the 1.30% against the backdrop of rising cautiousness ahead of the publication of August’s inflation figures.
Later in the NA session, all the attention will be on the release of the inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of August. On a secondary role comes the NFIB Business Optimism Index and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the API.
What to look for around USD
The rebound in DXY from recent lows has so far run out of steam near the 93.00 hurdle on Monday. Steady yields and the lack of direction in the broad risk appetite trends prompt some consolidation in the dollar in the very near term. In the meantime, perseverant COVID jitters, doubts surrounding the rebound in the US economic activity and inflation risks remain as key factors underpinning the buck for the time being.
Key events in the US this week: Inflation tracked by the CPI (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Industrial Production (Wednesday) – Retail Sales, Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index, Business Inventories (Thursday) – Flash September Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-trillion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.10% at 92.51 and a break above 92.88 (monthly high Sep.13) would open the door to 93.18 (high Aug.27) and then 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 91.94 (monthly low Sep.3) followed by 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30) and finally 91.73 (100-day SMA).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.