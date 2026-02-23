TRENDING:
US Dollar Index gains temporary ground near 97.40, outlook remains uncertain

  • The US Dollar Index recovers half of its early losses, which were driven by the US SC’s verdict against Trump’s tariffs.
  • US President Trump announces 15% global tariffs to offset the impact of SC’s verdict against his tariff policy.
  • Weak US Q4 GDP and private sector PMI data have also weighed on the US Dollar.
Sagar Dua

The US Dollar (USD) claws back half of its early losses after gaining a temporary ground near 97.40 during the European trading session on Monday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.60.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.14%-0.17%-0.09%0.02%-0.03%-0.11%
EUR0.12%-0.02%-0.07%0.05%0.15%0.09%0.00%
GBP0.14%0.02%-0.04%0.05%0.17%0.11%0.03%
JPY0.17%0.07%0.04%0.10%0.21%0.16%0.09%
CAD0.09%-0.05%-0.05%-0.10%0.11%0.05%-0.02%
AUD-0.02%-0.15%-0.17%-0.21%-0.11%-0.06%-0.14%
NZD0.03%-0.09%-0.11%-0.16%-0.05%0.06%-0.08%
CHF0.11%-0.01%-0.03%-0.09%0.02%0.14%0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Earlier in the day, the US Dollar faced intense selling pressure as investors turned anxious over the United States (US) trade policy outlook, following the Supreme Court (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

On Friday, the US SC struck down Trump’s tariff policy, calling them “illegal”, for being backed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The event led to a sharp decline in the appeal of the US Dollar, raising concerns over the credibility of US policies.

In response, US President Trump condemned SC’s ruling against his tariff policy and announced a 15% increase in import duty globally to offset the same.

On the economic data front, slower-than-expected US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and surprisingly lower S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures of February also acted as key drags on the US Dollar.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday that the US GDP growth was 1.4% Year-on-Year (YoY), slower than estimates of 3% and the prior release of 4.4%. The private sector Composite PMI arrived lower at 52.3 from 53.0 in January as both manufacturing and the service sector activity grew moderately.

Going forward, investors will pay close attention to speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after German sentiment data

EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1800 on Monday after the data from Germany highlighted a modest improvement in business sentiment in February. Meanwhile, the US Dollar stays under pressure amid growing unceratinty surrounding the US trade regime, allowing the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly above $5,100 on Monday. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

