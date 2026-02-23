US Dollar Index gains temporary ground near 97.40, outlook remains uncertain

The US Dollar (USD) claws back half of its early losses after gaining a temporary ground near 97.40 during the European trading session on Monday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.60.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.12% -0.14% -0.17% -0.09% 0.02% -0.03% -0.11% EUR 0.12% -0.02% -0.07% 0.05% 0.15% 0.09% 0.00% GBP 0.14% 0.02% -0.04% 0.05% 0.17% 0.11% 0.03% JPY 0.17% 0.07% 0.04% 0.10% 0.21% 0.16% 0.09% CAD 0.09% -0.05% -0.05% -0.10% 0.11% 0.05% -0.02% AUD -0.02% -0.15% -0.17% -0.21% -0.11% -0.06% -0.14% NZD 0.03% -0.09% -0.11% -0.16% -0.05% 0.06% -0.08% CHF 0.11% -0.01% -0.03% -0.09% 0.02% 0.14% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Earlier in the day, the US Dollar faced intense selling pressure as investors turned anxious over the United States (US) trade policy outlook, following the Supreme Court (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

On Friday, the US SC struck down Trump’s tariff policy, calling them “illegal”, for being backed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The event led to a sharp decline in the appeal of the US Dollar, raising concerns over the credibility of US policies.

In response, US President Trump condemned SC’s ruling against his tariff policy and announced a 15% increase in import duty globally to offset the same.

On the economic data front, slower-than-expected US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and surprisingly lower S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures of February also acted as key drags on the US Dollar.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday that the US GDP growth was 1.4% Year-on-Year (YoY), slower than estimates of 3% and the prior release of 4.4%. The private sector Composite PMI arrived lower at 52.3 from 53.0 in January as both manufacturing and the service sector activity grew moderately.

Going forward, investors will pay close attention to speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook.