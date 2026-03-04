EUR/USD stabilises after touching three-month low as USD rally stalls

EUR/USD holds firm on Wednesday after briefly slipping to a three-month low on Tuesday. The pair stabilises as the US Dollar (USD) takes a breather following a two-day rally, with the Euro (EUR) drawing modest support from upbeat Eurozone economic data.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1626, though it lacks follow-through buying as market sentiment remains fragile amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

On the data front, US private sector employment rose by 63K in February, beating expectations of 50K and accelerating from the 11K increase recorded in January, according to the latest ADP Employment Change report.

However, the data offered little support to the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.91 after climbing to its highest level since November 28, near 99.68 on Tuesday.

In the Eurozone, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.7% MoM in January, rebounding from -0.3% in December and beating expectations of 0.2%. On a yearly basis, PPI fell 2.1%, easing slightly from the -2.0% decline recorded previously, though the drop was smaller than the -2.7% forecast.

The Eurozone Unemployment Rate fell to 6.1% in January from 6.2% in December.

Meanwhile, traders remain focused on escalating tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing US-Iran conflict is embedding a geopolitical risk premium in energy markets and raising concerns about higher global inflation, prompting investors to reassess the monetary policy outlook for major central banks.

Money markets are pricing in around a 40% probability of an European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike by year-end. However, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said the central bank should “sit tight” and keep interest rates steady for now, noting that the economic impact of the war in Iran remains uncertain, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

At the same time, traders have trimmed near-term Federal Reserve (FED) rate-cut bets. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully pricing in a rate hold at the March and April meetings, while the probability of a 25-basis-point cut in June stands at around 36.4%.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated his dovish stance, saying that around one percentage point of rate cuts would be appropriate this year. Miran also noted that it would be appropriate to continue cutting rates at the March meeting, adding that his outlook has not changed despite the outbreak of the conflict in Iran.

Attention now turns to the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due later on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.