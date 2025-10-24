TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates around 99.00 with all eyes on the US CPI

  • The US Dollar consolidates gains within a narrow range around 99.00.
  • Investors await the release of the US CPI, due later today, to make investment decisions.
  • Later on, preliminary US PMI data is expected to show healthy business activity.
US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates around 99.00 with all eyes on the US CPI
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar is consolidating previous gains on Friday, trading within a 40-pip range, both sides of the 99.00 line, with investors looking from the sidelines ahead of the release of September’s US Consumer Prices Index report, due later on the day.

The US Bureau of Labour will make an exception and release September’s inflation figures, despite the ongoing US government shutdown, to provide the Social Security Administration with the necessary data to calculate the annual cost-of-living adjustment in order to manage benefits and subsidies.

US CPI is expected to show higher price pressures

The market consensus anticipates a further acceleration of price pressures, with the yearly CPI rising to 3.1% from 2.8% in August. However, the core CPI, more relevant for the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting purposes, is expected to have continued growing at a 3.1% yearly rate, unchanged from the previous month.

The primary focus remains on next week’s Fed meeting, which is widely expected to conclude with a 25-basis-point rate cut, no matter the outcome of today’s CPI release. An upside surprise in inflation, however, might revive fears of tariffs-induced inflation risks, cast doubt on a December rate cut, and provide an additional impulse to the US Dollar.

Apart from that, investors will also be attentive to the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for further clues about the strength of the US economy. The market consensus points to a steady growth in the manufacturing sector and a moderate slowdown in services, all in all, reflecting a healthy business activity.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Oct 24, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 3.1%

Previous: 2.9%

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (MoM)

Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Sep 11, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.4%

Consensus: 0.3%

Previous: 0.2%

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds its rebound above 1.1600 in European trading on Friday. Surprisingly strong German and Eurozone PMI data lend support to the Euro, while the US Dollar trades with caution ahead of the US CPI inflation data and US-China trade talks. 

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.3300 in the European session on Friday. Upbeat Retail Sales and October PMI data from the UK help the pair hold its ground ahead of the all-important September inflation report from the US.

Gold price corrects lower ahead of US CPI

Gold price corrects lower ahead of US CPI

Gold retreats on Friday, trading around $4,050 per ounce at the time of writing, down 1.75% for the day, as renewed demand for the US Dollar and profit-taking weigh on the yellow metal. The end of the Diwali festival in India is also expected to reduce physical demand in the short term

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers