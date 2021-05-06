US Dollar Index comes under pressure near 91.00

- DXY loses further ground and approaches the 91.00 level.
- US 10-year yields grind lower to the sub-1.60% area.
- US Initial Claims, Fedspeak next on tap in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, adds to Wednesday’s losses and creeps lower to the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index looks capped by the 91.40/50 band
The index trades on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Thursday and gradually approaches the 91.00 mark on the back of the loss of momentum in the dollar and lower US yields.
In fact, the upside momentum in the dollar appears to have run out of steam in the proximity of 91.50 on the back of the lack of traction in US yields and following comments by Fed-speakers.
Indeed, Boston Fed E.Rosengren talked down the likeliness of trimming the current bond purchases at the time when he deemed as temporary the pick-up in inflation. In the same line, Cleveland Fed L.Mester favoured the current accommodative stance in order to support a broad economic recovery, which should be reflected in an improvement in the labour market.
In the US data space, usual weekly Claims are due seconded in relevance by Challenger Job Cuts, Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labour Costs.
In addition, NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist), Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist) and Cleveland Fed (2022 voter, centrist) are all due to speak later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
The index met a tough resistance in the 91.40/50 band for the time being and triggered a move lower amidst the resurgence of some selling bias. The optimism surrounding the dollar was sustained by the imminent full re-opening of the US economy, the unabated strength in domestic fundamentals, the solid vaccine rollout and once again the resurgence of the market chatter regarding an anticipated tapering. The latter comes in despite Fed’s efforts to talk down this scenario, at least for the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families worth nearly $4 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.10% at 91.17 and faces immediate contention at 90.42 (monthly low Apr.29) followed by 89.68 (monthly low Feb.25) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6). On the upside, a breakout of 91.43 (weekly/monthly high May 5) would open the door to 91.76 (50-day SMA) and finally 91.93 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.