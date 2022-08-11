US Dollar Index aims to recapture 104.60 as odds of Fed’s hawkish guidance trim

- Downside momentum is indicating that the DXY will re-visit its six-week low at 104.64.
- The odds of a Fed rate hike will remain steady while the hawkish guidance will trim abruptly.
- A meaningful decline in the US CPI has underpinned risk-sensitive assets.
The US dollar index (DXY) witnessed an intense sell-off on Wednesday after a downward shift in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The DXY fell like a house of cards as a significant slowdown in the price pressures trimmed the odds of a bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its September monetary policy meeting. A downside break of the consolidation formed in a 106.00-106.80 range dragged the asset towards 104.64. A pullback move has been observed, however, the downside will remain intact.
Plain-Vanilla CPI skids 60 bps
The plain-vanilla US inflation landed at 8.5%, lower than the expectations and the prior release of 8.7% and 9.1% on an annual basis. A decent drop in the inflation rate on an annual basis led by a serious fall in oil prices in July has displayed a meaningful exhaustion signal to the market participants. No doubt, more rate hikes will be announced by the Federal Reserve (Fed), however, the long-term hawkish guidance will witness a serious dent.
Risk-on market mood to remain for a while
After a series of policy tightening measures by the Fed through raising interest rates and concluding the bond-purchase program, a sigh of relief is taken by Fed policymakers. A month with upbeat employment data and a significant drop in the price pressures is what investors were eyeing for the past few months to push liquidity into the risk-perceives assets. Going forward, the risk-on impulse will remain active for a tad longer period.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|105.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.65
|Daily SMA50
|105.45
|Daily SMA100
|103.45
|Daily SMA200
|99.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.36
|Previous Daily Low
|104.64
|Previous Weekly High
|107.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.54
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
