The US Dollar retreats a touch after a miss on GDP

Small uptick in initial claims adds to dip.

The US Dollar Index touch lower but stil labove 106.

The US Dollar (USD) is facing a small blow this Thursday after a downbeat surprise in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers was revealed. Overall in this third reading normally no real surprises are factored in. Still, the GDP Price Index fell from 2% to 1.7%, meaning that price pressure is further easing.

A second element that has made the US Dollar a touch softer is the small uptick in initial jobless claims. Although the initial claims only rose by 2,000, the fact that there is an uptick is a small break from the earlier consecutive decline we saw past few weeks. WIth markets being so bullish on the Greenback, this could be the start for some easing together with the US government shutdown over the weekend.

Daily digest: US Dollar some headwinds

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualised growth rate for the second quarter came in as expected at 2.1%, while the Price Index went lower from 2% to 1.7%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures has been seen growing at 3.7%.

The second big data point were the Jobless Claims: Initial claims headed from 201,000 to 204,000. The Continuing Claims headed from 1,662,000 to 1,670,000.

Around 13:00 GMT, markets expect to hear comments from Austan D. Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

At 14:00 GMT, Pending Homes Sales data will come out. The monthly reading is expected to fall 0.8%, swinging from a 0.9% increase a month earlier..

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index for September is expected to come in at 15:00 GMT. Previous was at -12.

A big slew of US Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers are set to speak. Fed Board Governor Lisa D. Cook will speak at around 17:00 GMT, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will do so at 19:00 and, lastly, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 20:00 GMT.

Equities are dropping again with Asian markets registering falls of more than 1%. European and US equities are mildly in the red.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 80.4 % chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield traded as high as 4.62% and takes a small step back from Monday’s peak as investors start to buy safe bonds as a shield for any possible US government shutdown.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: off the highs

The US Dollar looks to be on a mission this week, surprising friends and foes with yet again a firm winning streak. Another weekly gain is almost locked in, making it an eleven straight week of gains for the US Dollar. With the US Dollar Index (DXY) breaking above 106.00, traders are eyeballing 107.00 next.

The US Dollar Index opened around 106.50, though the overheated RSI might make it difficult to maintain this level. Traders that want to hit a new 52-week high need to be aware that a lot of road needs to be covered towards 114.78. Rather look for 107.19, the high of November 30, 2022, as the next profit target on the upside.

On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 should be seen as first support. Still, it has just been broken to the upside, so it isn’t likely to be a strong barrier. Rather look for 105.12 to do the trick and keep the DXY above 105.00.



