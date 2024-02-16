- The US Dollar trades near Monday’s opening level.
- Markets are favouring Risk On again, forgetting about the inflation hiccup from Tuesday.
- The US Dollar Index could further dip below 104 if PPI confirms further easing ahead.
The US Dollar (USD) is telling two stories this week with, on the one hand, the recent uptick in inflation had hit a nerve in markets with a firm risk-off reaction on Tuesday. Though, the Retail Sales from Thursday show that dynamics for customers are changing with a substantial drop in numbers and the downward revision made traders completely write off the inflation report from Tuesday as a one off. This puts the US Dollar Index (DXY) flat to the same level where it opened on Monday with just one trading session left to look for direction.
On the economic data front, the decision on where the US Dollar will be heading, will be taken on the back of two key data points this Friday: The Producer Price Index elements and the University of Michigan print. These two elements will define the outcome for this week, with overall expectations to see further easing in the price pressure and a softer US Dollar on the back of that.
Daily digest market movers: Last bets for this week
- The main event this Friday is around 13:30 GMT:
- This is when the Producer Price Index report for January:
- Monthly Headline PPI is expected to head from -0.2% to 0.1%.
- Yearly Headline PPI is seen heading from 1.0% to 0.6%.
- Monthly Core PPI is expected to abate from -0.1% to 0.1%.
- Yearly Core PPI seen heading from 1.8% to 1.6%
- Building Permits should rise from 1.493 million to 1.5093 million for January.
- Housing Starts are expected to remain unchanged at 1.46 million homes.
- Around 15:00 GMT, the University of Michigan will release its preliminary findings for February:
- The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to head from 79 to 80.
- Inflation expectations were previously at 2.9%, with no forecast pencilled in.
- US Federal Reserve Board member Michael Barr is due to speak near 14:10 GMT. Mary Daly from the San Francisco Fed is due to speak near 17:10 GMT.
- Equities are happy with the backtracking on the forward push of rate cuts and are in the green. European equities are up over 0.50%, while US equity futures are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool is now looking at the March 20th meeting. Expectations for a pause are 91.5%, while 8.5% for a rate cut.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.26%, roughly in the middle of this week’s range between 4.33% and 4.18%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: surprise support
The US Dollar Index (DXY) briefly bounced off the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 104.20 on Thursday. This comes as quite a surprise seeing its poor performance over the past few days and weeks. With two key elements still on the calendar this Friday, pressure could mount further and snap the 100-day SMA in the process.
Should the US Dollar jump Friday’s data to 105.00, 105.12 as key levels to keep an eye on. One step beyond there comes in at 105.88, the high of November 2023. Ultimately, 107.20 – the high of 2023 – could even come back into scope, but that would be when several inflation measures are coming in higher than expected for several weeks in a row.
As mentioned at the second paragraph above, that 100-day Simple Moving Average looks rather doubtful, near 104.24, so the 200-day SMA near 103.67 looks more solid. Should that give way, look for support from the 55-day SMA near 103.08.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
