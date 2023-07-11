- US Dollar outmatched by Asian currencies on Tuesday after PBoC announces more support packages.
- Except for some second-tier data points, all eyes are on Saint Louis Fed President James Bullard.
- The US Dollar Index continues its decline for a fourth consecutive day.
The US Dollar (USD) is continuing its slide against nearly every major currency on Tuesday. The biggest descent comes on the back of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) latest decision which is stepping up its stimulus and rescue packages for the construction sector. The support is being applauded in the region and has pushed Chinese stocks higher while Asian currencies are in demand against the Greenback.
Out of the economic data calendar no real big events that could trigger a sudden turnaround in the tone for the US Dollar. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is to issue its Optimism Index for June at 10:00 GMT, which is expected to remain elevated at 89.9. Interesting to see after the NFIB print, will be the Economic Optimism Index from the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) in order to get confirmation if there really is an uptick or rather a decline in economic sentiment. That number is expected at 14:00 GMT, and comes after the speech of James Bullard, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, at 13:00 GMT.
Daily digest: US Dollar loses ground in Asia
- China will accelerate the roll-out of its policy to aid the property sector, the Chinese Yuan is rallying on the back of it.
- Around 10:00 GMT, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) will release its Optimism Index for June with expectations coming in at 89.9, a small jump from 89.4 previous.
- James Bullard is expected to speak at 13:00 GMT. After already a slew of hawkish comments from his fellow Fed members, it will be good to hear if Bullard is still in the hawkish camp and confirm if more hikes are needed.
- A similar index as the NFIB, but this time from the Economic Optimism Index from the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP), will be published at 14:00 GMT. Consensus here points to a jump as well from 41.7 previous to 45.3.
- The US Treasury is set to access the markets as well in order to allocate a 1-year and a 3-year bond auction.
- The Japanese Topix index was too late to enjoy the positive tone in Asia and closed at -0.31%, nearly flat for this Tuesday, while the Chinese Hang Seng soared higher and closed near 1% of gains. European equities fell back after another negative print from Germany’s Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung GmbH (ZEW) print and is near flat while US equity futures are mildly in the red.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 92.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. Chances of a second hike in November are down to 26.7%. It appears that markets are pricing out again the possibility of a second rate hike and presume that the Fed will hike in July for the last time. Markets expect US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to announce that the pivotal level has been reached at the yearly Jackson-Hole Symposium between August 24 and 26 in Kansas.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.97% and is continuing its slide lower from 4.09% last week. Traders are again doubling down on whether there will be more than one rate hike from the Fed.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: More downside looks inevitable
The US Dollar is continuing its decline for a fourth straight day in a row as this time Asian currencies are overpowering the Greenback. During European trading hours, the US Dollar was down nearly 0.50% against the Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), the South Korean Won (USD/KRW) and the Chinese Yuan (USD/CNY). The support and demand for Asian currencies comes from China, where the government will speed-up its promised support packages for the much battered construction sector. This boosted the belief for a speedy recovery in China and made the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreat for another day.
On the upside, look for 102.811 at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), that will have regained partially its importance after having been chopped up that much a few weeks ago. Only a few inches above the 55-day SMA, the 100-day SMA comes in at 102.96 and could create a firm area of resistance in between both moving averages. In case the DXY makes its way through that region, the high of July at 103.57 will be the level to watch for a further breakout.
On the downside, the only thing in the way to stop the DXY from hitting 101.00 is the psychological handle at 101.50. Once that level is breached, not many relevant levels to look for as it will become a quick decline to 101.00 and start testing the lows of May. Special notice for 100.75 as that level is a floor since February 2nd and could open the door for a slide below 100.00 one broken through it.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 above 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold resumes north-side journey as USD Index remains under pressure
Gold price has resumed its upside journey after a marginal correction to near $1,930.00 in the London session. The precious metal has found support as the DXY is under extreme pressure ahead of Wednesday’s CPI data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.