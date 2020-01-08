US Defense Official: Iran fired a total of 15 ballistic missiles – ABC News

Sharing insights into the Iranian missiles attack on the US airbases in Iraq, a US Defense official says that based on the initial reports Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles.

Additional Details (via ABC News):

10 hit Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq.

1 hit Erbil in northern Iraq

4 "failed in flight."

Meanwhile, the Associated Press (AP) cited a US official, stating that very few if any casualties seen in Iraq following Iran’s retaliation. Maybe in light of this, the US is standing quiet while Iran said that it will stop the attacks if US doesn’t respond further.

Iran: Will stop attacking if there is no response from the US, risk-recovery underway

Therefore, markets are calming down a bit, as USD/JPY holds onto its recovery above the 108 handle and S&P 500 futures trim losses.