US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony confirmed at 1630 GMT at the White House

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, confirming the timing of the US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony that is scheduled at 11.30 AM local time (1630 GMT).
The ceremony will take place at the White House, Reuters adds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY below 110 the figure, markets ignoring dovish Kuroda, waits details of Sino/US trade deal
USD/JPY is starting out around 109.94 having travelled south from a high of 110.01 and printing a low of 109.81 below a doji printed on the closing candle after yesterday's US session close.
AUD/USD weighed on prospects of phase-one deal detail disappointment
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.69 the figure in a slow start to the Asian day where the calendar is absent of date. Aussie was also quiet overnight in the US session.
Yes, China Is a Currency Manipulator – And the U.S. Banking System Is a Metals Manipulator
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday that China is no longer on a list of countries deemed to be “currency manipulators.” The timing was awfully convenient, coming just ahead of an expected Phase One trade deal between the two powers.
Gold: Signs of seller exhaustion but too early to call bull revival
Gold's Tuesday's candle indicates seller exhaustion, but lower highs setup still intact. Short-term average studies have turned bearish and prices risk falling back to $1,540. Gold is currently trading at $1,548 per Oz.
GBP/USD flow expected to swallow up bids, attention reverts to downside
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3024, topping out at highs of 1.3033 having travelled up from a low of 1.2954 on the day. Brexit, BoE and risk-off potential flows to impact to the downside.