West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $60.50 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.25% on the day, extending the pullback seen in the previous day. Crude Oil remains under pressure despite lingering supply concerns, as investors weigh conflicting signals related to production, geopolitics and the broader market balance.

Oil prices could nevertheless find some support from the US supply side. According to estimates cited by Reuters, US producers lost up to two million barrels per day over the weekend after a winter storm disrupted energy infrastructure and power grids. Consultancy Energy Aspects said outages peaked on Saturday, with the Permian Basin accounting for the bulk of the decline at around 1.5 million barrels per day. Shut-ins are gradually easing, with Permian losses estimated near 700,000 barrels per day on Monday, and output expected to be fully restored by the end of the month.

At the same time, markets remain focused on geopolitical risks. Rising tensions between the United States (US) and Iran continue to keep investors cautious, sustaining fears of potential supply disruptions. Recent comments from the US president about reinforcing the military presence in the region have revived concerns about a possible escalation, even if no immediate action is currently expected by the market.

By contrast, Oil prices are facing downward pressure from signs of a gradual recovery in Kazakhstan’s output. The country’s Energy Ministry said production at the Tengiz Oil field, the largest in Kazakhstan, is preparing to resume following recent outages. Although some operational constraints remain and logistics have not yet fully normalized, this development reinforces concerns about a return to a more supply-heavy global Oil market.

Against this backdrop, WTI prices remain caught between short-term support from supply disruptions and more structural factors pointing to a gradual restoration of production capacity. Investors therefore continue to navigate a highly uncertain environment, where any shift on the geopolitical front or in global output levels can quickly influence market sentiment.

Attention is now turning to the American Petroleum Institute (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock report due later in the day, which could provide fresh clues on near-term supply-demand dynamics in the United States.