GBP/USD climbs to six-month highs amid sustained US Dollar selling
- GBP/USD hits six-month highs as broad US Dollar weakness persists.
- Trump’s tariff threats, Fed interference fears and shutdown risks keep the Greenback under pressure.
- Traders await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
The British Pound (GBP) extends its advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with GBP/USD climbing to fresh six-month highs amid broad-based weakness in the Greenback. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3739, up nearly 0.42% on the day.
The US Dollar remains under sustained selling pressure as renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and growing political interference with the Federal Reserve’s independence revive concerns about policy credibility, fueling fresh “de-dollarization” chatter.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25% from 15%, blaming South Korea’s legislature for failing to approve a trade deal reached last year. The move followed a fresh escalation over the weekend, when Trump warned he could impose sweeping 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods if Ottawa moves ahead with a trade agreement with China.
As confidence in the US policy outlook deteriorates, investors are increasingly rotating out of the Dollar and into other G10 currencies. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading near four-month lows around 96.61.
Political risks in Washington are adding another layer of pressure on the Greenback, with the prospect of a fresh US government shutdown back in focus. Lawmakers face a January 30 funding deadline after Democratic leaders threatened to block a $1.2 trillion spending package over disagreements surrounding funding for the Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement.
Attention now turns squarely to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday. Markets widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% range. Traders will closely parse Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for any signals on the future policy path.
Hints of a gradual easing bias would likely weigh further on the US Dollar, while a more cautious or hawkish tone could offer the Greenback some near-term support.
Meanwhile, recent UK data have reinforced the view that the Bank of England (BoE) can afford to remain patient before cutting rates again, offering underlying support to Sterling.
A Reuters poll conducted between January 21-26 showed that 54 of 56 economists expect the BoE to hold the Bank Rate at its February 5 meeting, in line with market pricing. Only about 55% of respondents see a rate cut by the end of March, while the rest expect rates to remain unchanged through the first quarter.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.