FOMC: No change expected – BNY

"No change in the policy rate is expected at Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. Market expectations imply a slight 3.4% chance of a cut. Indeed, the next rate move is not expected until at least July, and the year-end federal funds rate is seen to be just 45bp lower than the current 3.75% target (3.64% effective)."

"The market’s modest expectations through the end of 2026 extend into 2027. As Exhibit #1 shows, the implied rate for December 2027 is nearly identical to that for this December. Essentially, the market expects only slight policy easing this year, followed by a steady stance next year."

"This meeting is therefore expected to be uneventful from a monetary policy standpoint. There is no Summary of Economic Projections in January. Only the policy statement will be released, followed by the regular post-meeting press conference with Chair Powell."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)