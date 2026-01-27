TRENDING:
EUR/USD hits fresh highs as trade rifts, political tensions hit the Dollar

  • EUR/USD resumes its uptrend and tests fresh long-term highs past 1.1920
  • Trump's tariffs on South Korea and the US government shutdown concerns are likely to keep US Dollar rallies limited.
  • Bears should break below 1.1830 to confirm a downside reversal.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) has reversed previous losses and rallied to test September 2025 highs at the 1.1920 area, which are under pressure at the time of writing. US trade uncertainty, market expectations of further Federal Reserve (Fed) easing, and the growing chances of a US government shutdown are keeping the Greenback in the doldrums on Tuesday.

A new tariff salvo, this time to South Korea, highlights the erratic US trade policies, while in the US, the risk of a Government shutdown rises as tensions simmer in Minnesota after two people were killed in immigration raids. All this happens on the day the Fed starts its two-day meeting to decide its monetary policy amid unprecedented political pressures.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar rallies are likely to be short-lived, with the Euro likely to remain relatively steady, not far from mid-term highs in the area of 1.1920. Market sentiment is positive on Tuesday, which is another positive factor for the Euro.

In the economic calendar, the US Consumer Confidence might provide some fundamental guidance later on the day, ahead of the speeches of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Trade uncertainty and political tensions are weighing on the US Dollar

  • US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will increase tariffs on South Korea to 25%, from the current 15%, for failing to commit to the terms of the trade agreement reached last year. Asian markets have brushed off this news. The South Korean Kospi Index has risen 2.75%, but the uncertainty about US international trade is acting as a headwind for US Dollar recovery.
  • In the US, Senate Democrats have threatened to block a government funding bill unless severe restrictions are imposed on the Trump administration's anti-immigration operations. This would cause a partial government shutdown from Saturday, adding pressure on an already weak US Dollar.
  • Apart from that, news that the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) requested USD/JPY quotes from major banks on Friday has boosted speculation of a coordinated intervention to support the Japanese Yen (JPY), which prompted investors to scale back their USD long positions.
  • In the economic calendar on Monday, US Durable Goods Orders surged by 5.3% in November, well above the 0.5% increase expected and following a 2.1% contraction in October. The US Dollar, however, was little moved following the data release.
  • On Tuesday, the focus will be on the US Consumer Confidence, although investors will keep an eye on Wednesday's Fed monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the current 3.50%-3.75% range. Trump might be tempted to steal the show, with comments about Chairman Jerome Powell's successor.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD bulls are testing resistance at the 1.1920 area

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD has resumed its bullish trend and is testing 2025 highs in the 1.1920 area. Technical indicators are picking up momentum with the 4-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram expanding again, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has returned to overbought levels.

On the upside, a confirmation above the mentioned September 2025 high of 1.1918 would shift the focus toward the 1.2000 psychological level. A bearish reaction, on the contrary, ¡might find support at Monday's low around 1.1830, which is the prime support, ahead of Friday's low near 1.1725.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Consumer Confidence

The Consumer Confidence index, released on a monthly basis by the Conference Board, is a survey gauging sentiment among consumers in the United States, reflecting prevailing business conditions and likely developments for the months ahead. The report details consumer attitudes, buying intentions, vacation plans and consumer expectations for inflation, labor market, stock prices and interest rates. The data shows a picture of whether or not consumers are willing to spend money, a key factor as consumer spending is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Note: Because of restrictions from the Conference Board, FXStreet Economic Calendar does not provide this indicator's figures.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Jan 27, 2026 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Conference Board

Economic Indicator

ECB's President Lagarde speech

The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the Euro's trend in the short term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the Euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).

Read more.

Next release: Tue Jan 27, 2026 17:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: European Central Bank

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

