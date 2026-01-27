The ADP Employment Change 4-week average came in at 7,750 in the period ending January 3, 2026, down slightly from 8,000 in the previous period.

Job gains edged down for a third consecutive week, signaling a gradual loss of momentum in private-sector hiring.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on the defensive on Tuesday, down 0.45% at 96.60. Meanwhile, EUR/USD gains 0.40% to 1.1930, reaching its highest level since June 2021.