ADP Employment Change reveals continued slowdown in private-sector hiring
The ADP Employment Change 4-week average came in at 7,750 in the period ending January 3, 2026, down slightly from 8,000 in the previous period.
Job gains edged down for a third consecutive week, signaling a gradual loss of momentum in private-sector hiring.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on the defensive on Tuesday, down 0.45% at 96.60. Meanwhile, EUR/USD gains 0.40% to 1.1930, reaching its highest level since June 2021.
Economic Indicator
ADP Employment Change 4-week average
The preliminary ADP weekly estimate, released by Automatic Data Processing Inc, provides a four-week moving average of the latest total private-employment change in the US. Generally, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jan 27, 2026 13:15
Frequency: Weekly
Actual: 7.75K
Consensus: -
Previous: 8K
Source: ADP Research Institute
The ADP weekly report provides the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America's largest payrolls provider, as the harbringer of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Nonfarm Payrolls.
