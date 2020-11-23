US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index improves to 0.83 in October from to 0.32

Chicago Fed's National Activity Index increased in October.

US Dollar Index remains deep in the negative territory near 92.00.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) rose from 0.32 (revised from 0.27) in September to 0.83 in October.

Key takeaways

"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, edged down to +0.51 in October from +0.55 in September."

"Sixty-one of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in October, while 24 made negative contributions."

"Fifty-four indicators improved from September to October, 30 indicators deteriorated, and one was unchanged. Of the indicators that improved, eight made negative contributions."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 92.06.