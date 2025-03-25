US CB Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 92.9 in March

Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board, reported that consumer confidence declined for the fourth consecutive month in March, falling below the narrow range that had prevailed since 2022. She noted that, among the Index’s five components, only consumers’ assessment of present labor market conditions improved, albeit slightly. Guichard added that views of current business conditions weakened to nearly neutral and that consumers’ expectations were particularly gloomy, with pessimism about future business conditions deepening and confidence in future employment prospects falling to a 12-year low.

Views of current business and job market conditions also slipped, with the Present Situation Index declining by 3.6 points to 134.5. Even more concerning, the Expectations Index—which gauges short-term outlooks for income, business, and employment—tumbled 9.6 points to 65.2, the lowest level in the last 12 years and below the 80 threshold, which is usually associated with an incoming recession.

