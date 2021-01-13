US: Annual Core CPI stays unchanged at 1.6% in December as expected

Annual core inflation in US remained unchanged in December.

US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 90.20.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.4% in December from 0.2% in November, the report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, the CPI edged higher to 1.4% and came in higher than the market expectation of 1.3%.

Further details of the publication showed that the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained steady at 1.6% on a yearly basis in December and came in line with analysts' estimates.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.16% on a daily basis at 90.23.