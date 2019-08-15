- The US 30-year yield is trading below 2% for the first time on record.
- The Treasury yield curve has inverted for the first time in over a decade.
The yield on the 30-year US Treasury note has dropped below 2% for the first time on record.
As of writing, the yield is seen at 1.996%, down 3.6 basis points on the day. On a year-to-date basis, the yield is down more than 100 basis points.
The 30-year yield has dropped below 2% a day after the 10-year yield fell below the two-year yield, inverting the yield curve for the first time since 2007. As of writing, the 10-year yield is seen at 1.56% and the two-year yield stands at 1.57%.
Yield curve inversions are known to precede economic recessions.
