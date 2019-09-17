Upside momentum in USD/JPY looks dented – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/JPY could be losing some upside traction in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We held the view yesterday “USD could dip below 107.50 but the next support at 107.20 is not expected to come into the picture”. Aside from yesterday’s early morning low of 107.47, USD did not quite “dip below 107.50” as it rebounded quickly and ended the day little changed at 108.12 (+0.05%). The recovery appears to be running ahead of itself but a test of last Friday’s 108.26 top is not ruled out. The next resistance at 108.50 is unlikely to be challenged. Support is at 107.75 followed by 107.50”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD eked out a fresh 1-1/2 month high of 108.26 last Friday (13 Sep) before ending the day little changed at 108.07 (-0.01%). However, USD gapped lower upon opening this morning on the back of news of drone attack on Saudi oil facilities. While our 107.20 strong support is still intact, the price action has dented the upward momentum and the prospect for the rebound that started on 06 Sep (spot at 107.00) to extend to 108.50 has diminished. In order to revive the flagging momentum, USD has to move and stay above 108.25 within these few days or a break of 107.20 would not be surprising”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.