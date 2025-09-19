The US Dollar (USD) is up on Friday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading at 97.74, up 0.4% on the session. The rebound from Wednesday's Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting is continuing.
The Fed lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, its first cut since December 2024.
But more than the decision itself, market attention is now focused on the statements expected from more than a dozen Fed officials next week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday.
The media "blackout" to which members are bound before each meeting ended on Thursday, paving the way for a new phase of monetary communication with crucial stakes for the markets.
In particular, this series of speeches promises to be decisive in shedding light on a deeply divided Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), as evidenced by divergent economic projections and the dissenting vote of the new Governor Stephen Miran.
A divided Fed: One vote, several interpretations of the economy
Wednesday's decision was adopted by 11 votes to 1, but this near-unanimity does little to mask internal fractures. Governor Stephen Miran, newly appointed by US President Donald Trump, voted for a more aggressive 50 basis points cut.
His stance is all the more striking because, as Neil Irwin points out in Axios, it illustrates a desire to "reprogram the Fed according to presidential preferences", in favor of lower interest rates and broader use of monetary policy tools.
According to Michael Pearce, economist at Oxford Economics, this decision "was not a surprise", but the dot plot published in parallel reveals a "deep division over the desirability of further rate cuts this year", reports Investopedia.
Nine members anticipate two further cuts, six wish to remain on pause, while one, most likely Miran, envisages a total cut of 125 basis points in 2025.
The plurality of scenarios in the dot plot for 2026 (some forecasting only 1 cut, others up to 4) also reflects the extent of disagreement on the medium-term trajectory of interest rates.
According to Seema Shah of Principal Asset Management, quoted by CNBC, this "mosaic of outlooks reflects an uncertain economic future, disrupted by migration policy, data revisions and the political climate".
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a press conference, tried to put these divergences into perspective: "It's not surprising to have such a wide range of opinions in such an unusual situation", he said, stressing that monetary policy now had to be assessed "meeting by meeting".
Next week: A choir of voices and an expected conductor
With the end of the blackout on Thursday, the Fed enters a phase of textual explanation. Starting on Monday, five members are scheduled to speak, starting with New York Fed President John Williams at 13:45 GMT.
They will be followed by Michelle Bowman (Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday), Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee, and above all, Jerome Powell, whose speech on Tuesday at 16:35 GMT will be closely scrutinized.
Post-meeting speeches are often more revealing than official statements. As the study by Eric Swanson of the University of California reminds us, "the Fed Chairman's speeches move markets more than the decisions themselves", especially in a phase of uncertainty.
Powell's words will carry all the more weight as his succession looms on the horizon in May 2026. In the meantime, markets are hoping for a clearer picture of the likelihood of cuts in October and December, while markets, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool, are still expecting two more cuts this year.
The week ahead could therefore reshape perceptions of the Fed's monetary calendar. Miran's dissent marked a political turning point, but the majority of the FOMC remains aligned on a gradual approach.
The key will lie in how the various officials justify their reading of the risks, between a slowdown in employment and resilient inflation.
"There is no risk-free path", Powell reminded us on Wednesday. With just a few weeks to go before the next meeting, it's not so much September's decision as next week's polyphony that could set the tone and weigh on the US Dollar's fortunes in the weeks ahead.
Technical analysis of DXY: The US Dollar tests a key resistance
US Dollar Index 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.
The US Dollar Index continues to climb on Friday, extending the bullish impetus given by Wednesday's Fed meeting.
As a result, the DXY is now approaching a key short-term confluence resistance zone at 97.67, where the upper boundary of the bearish channel and the 100-period Simple Moving Average, visible on the 4-hour chart, are located.
A significant breakthrough of this level could reinforce the short-term bullish bias, with potential targets at 98.00, 98.65 and 99.00.
Conversely, if resistance curbs the upward movement, the US Dollar Index could correct downwards within its bearish channel, with a possible return to the recent low at 96.22.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.27%
|0.46%
|0.01%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|0.41%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.27%
|0.22%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|GBP
|-0.46%
|-0.22%
|-0.48%
|-0.35%
|-0.25%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|0.31%
|0.48%
|0.09%
|0.37%
|0.47%
|0.26%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|0.35%
|-0.09%
|0.13%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|-0.37%
|-0.13%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|NZD
|-0.41%
|-0.14%
|0.16%
|-0.47%
|-0.28%
|-0.18%
|0.01%
|CHF
|-0.42%
|-0.15%
|0.06%
|-0.26%
|-0.29%
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
