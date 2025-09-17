Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.

If this forecast comes true, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement two additional 25 basis point (bps) rate cuts or a single 50 bps cut in 2025, after trimming the interest rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.

In 2026, rates are projected to drop to 3.4% from the previous 3.6% and to 3.1% in 2027, below the 3.4% projected in the June dot plot. The longer-term forecast remains at 3%.

The Fed also revised its economic projections. US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now projected at 1.6% this year, up from the previous forecast of 1.4%. For 2026, the economy is expected to grow by 1.8%, above the 1.6% estimated in June.

The unemployment rate is expected to keep at 4.5% by the end of 2025, matching the previously estimated figure. For 2026, unemployment is likely to fall to 4.4%, below the June projection of 4.5%.

Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index is estimated to rise 3% by the end of the year, matching the last forecast. In 2026, PCE inflation is expected to ease to 2.6%, slightly higher than the 2.4% projected in June. By 2027, the PCE index is expected to reach 2.1%.





