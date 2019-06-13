UK’s Tory Candidate Leadsom: Could back PM Candidate Sajid Javid in leadership race – Times

Having failed to receive the required 15 votes to remain in the race to the UK’s PM, Tory candidate Andrea Leadsom was on wires, via Times, during early Friday.

She mentions that she could back another candidate Sajid Javid who’s still in the race with 23 votes.

It should be noted that ex-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leads the run with 114 votes during Thursday’s first round of poll.

Two more rounds of voting will take place starting from next to decide who will be the next Prime Minister of the UK.