TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Australian Dollar outperforms its peers ahead of key inflation data

  • The Australian Dollar trades broadly firm ahead of the inflation data for January.
  • Australian CPI is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 3.7% against 3.8% in December.
  • The US Dollar trades higher despite US President Trump’s fresh tariff threats.
Australian Dollar outperforms its peers ahead of key inflation data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its major currency peers, trades 0.1% higher to near 0.7065 against the US Dollar (USD) during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The Australian currency rises ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.01%0.26%-0.02%-0.14%-0.13%0.16%
EUR-0.07%-0.06%0.20%-0.09%-0.21%-0.20%0.09%
GBP-0.01%0.06%0.25%-0.04%-0.15%-0.14%0.15%
JPY-0.26%-0.20%-0.25%-0.29%-0.41%-0.40%-0.10%
CAD0.02%0.09%0.04%0.29%-0.12%-0.11%0.19%
AUD0.14%0.21%0.15%0.41%0.12%0.01%0.28%
NZD0.13%0.20%0.14%0.40%0.11%-0.01%0.29%
CHF-0.16%-0.09%-0.15%0.10%-0.19%-0.28%-0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Investors will pay close attention to the Australian inflation data to get fresh cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook. In the policy meeting earlier this month, the RBA kept the door open for further interest rate hikes, even as it raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%, citing upside inflation risks.

Inflation pulse is too strong, and we cannot allow inflation to get away from us again,” Bullock said in the press conference post-interest rate announcement on February 3.

On Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show that the CPI grew at an annualized pace of 3.7%, slower than 3.8% in December. In the same period, Trimmed Mean CPI is estimated to have risen steadily by 3.3%.

Though investors have underpinned the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar (USD), the latter trades firm against its other peers despite fresh tariff threats from United States (US) President Donald Trump.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.12% to near 97.80.

On Monday, US President Trump threatened steeper levies against countries that are “playing games with existing trade agreements” after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the price of a comprehensive basket of goods and services acquired by household consumers. The indicator is the primary measure of headline inflation after a new methodology was applied to transition from quarterly to monthly readings, applying to data from April 2024 onwards. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. A high reading is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Feb 25, 2026 00:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 3.7%

Previous: 3.8%

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bears Flirt with 61.8% Fibo. support near 1.1775 area

EUR/USD bears Flirt with 61.8% Fibo. support near 1.1775 area

The EUR/USD pair extends the previous day's late pullback from the 1.1835 region and attracts some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1775-1.1770 area, down nearly 0.15% for the day amid a modest US Dollar strength.

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 due to BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 due to BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD edges lower after two days of gains, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold bears seem hesitant as geopolitical risks and Fed rate cut bets counter USD uptick

Gold bears seem hesitant as geopolitical risks and Fed rate cut bets counter USD uptick

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses below the monthly peak touched earlier this Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through selling and holds above the $5,150 level heading into the European session. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar attracts fresh buyers in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers