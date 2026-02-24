EUR/GBP softens below 0.8750 on trade uncertainty

The EUR/GBP cross loses ground to near 0.8730 during the early European session on Tuesday. Renewed global trade concerns, including potential US tariff measures, weigh on the Euro (EUR) against the Pound Sterling (GBP). The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Eurozone inflation report are due later on Wednesday.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday struck down many of the tariffs that US President Donald Trump put in place. In response, Trump said he would impose a new 15% tariff on Saturday. The European Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the United States (US) due to the new import tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the US, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws. Fears of a renewed trade war could exert some selling pressure on the EUR against the GBP as the Eurozone is more sensitive to these disruptions than the UK.

On the other hand, dovish remarks from Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor might drag the GBP lower and create a tailwind for the cross. BoE’s Taylor expresses concerns over the UK economic growth, optimism about inflationary pressures returning to the central bank’s 2% target, and supports more interest rate cuts in the near term.

Taylor said that risks are shifting to “lower inflation and higher unemployment”; therefore, the UK central bank might have two to three rate reductions to go before the theoretical neutral level.”