UK’s Jenrick: If EU is not flexible, we will leave with Australia-style deal

“If the European Union (EU) is not flexible, we will leave with Australia-style deal,” said the UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick in a statement on Tuesday.

However, he added, “we want a Canada-style agreement and that is possible.”

Additional comments

On no-deal exit: “We already left the EU with a deal.”

“We have to maintain unfettered trade between Great Britain (GB) and (NI).”

Market reaction

GBP/USD was last seen trading at 1.3139, down 0.20% on the day. The pound remains at the mercy of the Brexit headlines, as the attention shifts towards the EU-UK negotiations due later today.