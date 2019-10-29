UK's Corbyn: Will give people final say over what happens on Brexit

While speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, the UK opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that they will give the people the final say over what happens on Brexit. "We will seek to expand the franchise in the December election," Corbyn said. "I'm ready for the election, whatever date it is."

Corbyn further noted that they support the rights of the EU citizens with settled status to vote in the UK elections. "I look forward to supporting those amendments later today," Corbyn stated.

The latest market chatter suggests that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could pull the bill if the above-mentioned amendment passes.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to cling to modest gains a little below the 1.29 handle.