UK’s Chief Medical Officer Whitty: Critical point in pandemic, very challenging winter ahead

British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is expected to ring alarm over the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions during his 10:00 GMT speech on Monday, per Reuters’ piece published during the early Asian session.

The trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic.

We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period.

More than 40,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, the highest number in Europe.

Health minister Matt Hancock on Sunday warned the country was at a tipping point, saying that people must follow rules on self-isolating or face the imposition of further lockdown measures. The government announced large fines for non-compliance.

Hancock has refused to rule out another national lockdown - something which Johnson has said would have disastrous consequences for the economy - and said officials were meeting to decide how best to handle the rising cases in London.