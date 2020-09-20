UK’s Chief Medical Officer Whitty: Critical point in pandemic, very challenging winter ahead

British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is expected to ring alarm over the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions during his 10:00 GMT speech on Monday, per Reuters’ piece published during the early Asian session.
Key quotes
The trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic.
We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period.
More than 40,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, the highest number in Europe.
Health minister Matt Hancock on Sunday warned the country was at a tipping point, saying that people must follow rules on self-isolating or face the imposition of further lockdown measures. The government announced large fines for non-compliance.
Hancock has refused to rule out another national lockdown - something which Johnson has said would have disastrous consequences for the economy - and said officials were meeting to decide how best to handle the rising cases in London.
FX implications
GBP/USD refrains from respecting the virus woes amid hopes of further stimulus from the Tory government as well as mild optimism concerning Brexit. That said, the Cable seesaws around 1.2935 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Challenges to risk probe the bulls attacking 0.7300
AUD/USD jumps 15-pips at the week’s start after ignoring the red line during the previous week. Upbeat comments from Aussie PM Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping favored the early bulls despite virus woes, Brexit worries. No major data on the radar but Fed Chair Powell’s speech and risk catalysts will be the key.
USD/JPY: Bearish case firm in place
The USD/JPY plummeted this week to 104.26, flirting with July’s monthly low, to settle in the 104.50 price zone. Japanese markets will remain closed due to local holidays until next Wednesday. USD/JPY bounced after flirting with July’s low, but the bearish case remains strong.
Gold stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood
Gold remains sluggish around $1,950 after declining from $1,951.86 at the week’s start. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the USD’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment.
It was the best of times, It was the worst of times
Economic reports from most of the major economies show the pace of the recovery has slowed. In the same way, the recovery began before the end of the Q2, the loss of economic momentum was seen as early as July in some series and August in others.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.