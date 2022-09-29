UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has crossed the wires again saying:
- The UK is facing global economic pressures.
- The chancellor is `working well' with Bank of England.
- Will not contradict pm Truss on US trade deal.
Badenoch has used her first overseas visit as UK trade secretary to spruik the government's economic strategies as "going for growth in a big way".
The pound was sold off heavily to record lows following the controversy since the chancellor last week announced his mini-Budget, which included plans to cut taxes to the benefit of the most wealthy.
However, Badenoch told investors at the fifth annual Atlantic Future Forum hosted on the HMS Queen Elizabeth, moored in New York, the strategies were necessary due to a "global growth slow-down".
"Right now, there's a global growth slow-down underway," she said.
"And if you'll forgive the pun, we need all hands on-deck to get the world economy's wheels spinning again.
"And that's why in the UK we're going for growth in a big way. And in fact some of you may have heard some major reforms we announced on Friday, to achieve this."
GBP/USD has since recovered a significant amount over the past few days reaching as high as 1.1108 on Thursday in a 62% ratio retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish steam as concerns weigh
Wall Street trimmed its recent gains and approaches weekly lows, reflecting persistent market fears. AUD/USD turned south and risks additional slides as China is set to unveil growth-related figures.
EUR/USD corrective advance extends towards 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, now trading a handful of pips below the next big figure. With no real reasons to buy the EUR, the movement seems more related to profit-taking.
Gold consolidating weekly gains amid broad dollar’s weakness
XAUUSD trades around $1,660, pressuring the weekly high. The metal fell to an intraday low of $1,641.46 but resumed its advance as investors keep moving away from the safe-haven currency. The market´s mood is far from optimistic.
Bitcoin price ruptures $19,000 support oblivious to ballooning BTC/GBP’s trading volume
BTC appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.