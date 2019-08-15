UK Tory Tugendhat suggests PM Johnson could execute surprise August Brexit - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports the overnight comments from a senior UK Conservative and Chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, as he says that the UK PM Boris Johnson could take Britain out of the European Union (EU) in the next 10 days without a deal

This could come as a surprise manoeuvre to outflank his opponents in parliament, adding that Johnson needs to parliamentary approval to do so.

“Johnson could deliver Brexit before the Group of Seven summit begins on Aug. 24, and then call a general election afterward,” Tugendhat said.

The Cable consolidates the overnight decline just ahead of the 1.2050 level, awaiting fresh impetus from Brexit-related updates and key UK retail sales data.