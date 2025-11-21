UK S&P Global Composite PMI fell sharply to 50.5 in November vs. 52.2 prior
The private sector activity in the United Kingdom (UK) economy expanded at a softer-than-expected pace in November. The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has come in lower at 50.5, compared to estimates of 51.8 and October’s final reading of 52.2.
The growth in the overall private sector activity is dragged by weak Services PMI data, which dropped to 50.5 from 52.3 in October.
Surprisingly, the Manufacturing PMI returns to the expansion phase. A figure above 50.0 is considered an expansion in the business activity. The Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2, beating estimates of 49.3 and the prior reading of 49.7.
Market reaction to UK PMI data
The GBP/USD pair falls sharply after the release of the UK S&P Global PMI data for November. The Cable gives back early gains and flattens around 1.3070.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.50%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.42%
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.47%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.50%
|0.42%
|0.47%
|0.44%
|0.50%
|0.31%
|0.39%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.44%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.50%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|0.20%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.31%
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.39%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.