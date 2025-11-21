UK S&P Global Composite PMI fell sharply to 50.5 in November vs. 52.2 prior

The private sector activity in the United Kingdom (UK) economy expanded at a softer-than-expected pace in November. The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has come in lower at 50.5, compared to estimates of 51.8 and October’s final reading of 52.2.

The growth in the overall private sector activity is dragged by weak Services PMI data, which dropped to 50.5 from 52.3 in October.

Surprisingly, the Manufacturing PMI returns to the expansion phase. A figure above 50.0 is considered an expansion in the business activity. The Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2, beating estimates of 49.3 and the prior reading of 49.7.

Market reaction to UK PMI data

The GBP/USD pair falls sharply after the release of the UK S&P Global PMI data for November. The Cable gives back early gains and flattens around 1.3070.