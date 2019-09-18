UK: Sharp fall in core inflation unlikely to last long – ING

James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, points out that at 1.5%, UK core inflation fell reasonably sharply in August and came in quite a bit below market expectations for 1.8% year-on-year.
Key Quotes
“This now sits at the lowest level since late-2016, although there are few reasons why this shouldn’t be overstated.”
“Firstly, some of the fall was down to unusual volatility in the price of games & toys. Having risen by the fastest monthly rate since the 1980s back in July, the price of these recreational goods fell back by 5% during August. Secondly, clothing prices didn’t increase as rapidly as they did at the same time last year. Elsewhere, price changes appeared more ‘normal’ and we expect to see core inflation nudge a bit closer to target over the next couple of months, particularly in light of fairly favourable base effects.”
“Either way, the outlook for consumer prices still appears fairly benign - even when considering the latest increase in oil prices.”
“Given services make up a sizable share of the UK inflation mix, and these items tend to be fairly labour-intensive, these higher wage costs could feasibly translate into a bit of upward pressure for consumer prices in the medium- term.”
“This is the main reason why the Bank of England will likely retain its notional tightening bias at tomorrow’s meeting – and also suggests it’s too early to pencil in rate cuts in the UK. Equally though, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit, and mounting concerns over global growth, suggests the prospect of any further policy tightening is also still quite a long way off.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.