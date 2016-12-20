UK PM May wants an implementation phase to smooth Brexit process

UK PM May wants an implementation phase to smooth Brexit processBy Omkar Godbole
As per the Financial Times report, UK PM Theresa May has said she wants to negotiate transitional Brexit deal, that would help smooth Britain’s exit from the EU after 2019.
The FT article says, “It was the closest Mrs May has come to publicly conceding that business and governments on both sides of the English Channel would need a transitional deal to avoid the Brexit "cliff-edge" feared by companies and the City of London.”