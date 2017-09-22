UK PM May: This is a critical time in evolution of UK-EU relationship

UK PM May: This is a critical time in evolution of UK-EU relationshipBy Eren Sengezer
UK PM Theresa May is delivering her Brexit Speech in Florence, with key quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- This is a critical time in evolution of UK-EU relationship
- Looking ahead to Brexit with ‘pptimism’
- UK doesn’t want to ‘stand in the way’ of EU reform
- UK wants to be a strong friend of EU
- Mass migration, terrorism are examples of problems that can ‘only be solved in partnership with EU’
- We may be leaving EU but we are not leaving Europe
