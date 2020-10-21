UK PM Johnson to make statement on local COVID-19 measures Wednesday

UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement on local restrictive measures on Wednesday, in a bid to contain the intensifying coronavirus spread, per Reuters.

PM Johnson is likely to set out restrictions for Sheffield, Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said that he had conversations with South Yorkshire leaders over the serious virus situation there.

“We have had very successful conversations (...) with the leaders of South Yorkshire. Again there’s a serious situation there,” Jenrick noted.

The COVID-19 tier in the region could be raised to the highest level amid surging cases.

GBP/USD battles 1.3000

GBP/USD tested 1.3000 but awaits a fresh catalyst for a sustained move higher. At the time of writing, the spot eases to 1.2989, still up 0.43%