UK PM Johnson to make statement on local COVID-19 measures Wednesday

UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement on local restrictive measures on Wednesday, in a bid to contain the intensifying coronavirus spread, per Reuters.
PM Johnson is likely to set out restrictions for Sheffield, Yorkshire.
Meanwhile, the UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said that he had conversations with South Yorkshire leaders over the serious virus situation there.
“We have had very successful conversations (...) with the leaders of South Yorkshire. Again there’s a serious situation there,” Jenrick noted.
The COVID-19 tier in the region could be raised to the highest level amid surging cases.
GBP/USD battles 1.3000
GBP/USD tested 1.3000 but awaits a fresh catalyst for a sustained move higher. At the time of writing, the spot eases to 1.2989, still up 0.43%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, higher on the day. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
Gold buyers catch a breather around weekly resistance line
Gold eases from the intraday high of $1,920.58. The bullion marks 0.57% intraday gains while keeping its upside break of 200-bar SMA. Monthly top offers an additional upside hurdle to the bulls before the key horizontal resistance.
Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus
Stock and gold rise, the safe-haven dollar falls on hopes that US lawmakers strike a relief package for the economy. Tensions toward the elections, Brexit talks, and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are all eyed.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.