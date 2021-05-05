UK PM Johnson: Most people don't want second Scottish referendum

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, "I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that as we're coming forwards out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless and I think irresponsible second referendum," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.2% on the day at 7,005.