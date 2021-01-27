UK PM Johnson: Hope it will be safe to reopen schools from March 8

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that they are aiming to set out a gradual, phased approach to easing coronavirus-related restrictions, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Reopening schools must be our national priority."

"It will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after the February half-term."

"We hope it will be safe to reopen schools from Monday, March 8."

"Government will prolong arrangements for free school meals."

Market reaction

Market remain risk-averse after these comments. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 1.42% on the day at 6,563.