UK PM Johnson: Election could not be tighter

Speaking on Talk Radio on Wednesday, the UK PM Johnson said that election could not be tighter.

In the interview, Johnson spoke about climate change but he did respond to the latest YouGov opinion poll result that showed a possibility of a hung parliament, as Johnson’s majority shrunk.

The GBP/USD pair sees a fresh round of selling in early European trading, having faded the bounce to near 1.3150 region. The spot now trades at fresh session lows of 1.3122, down -0.24% on the day.