UK PM Johnson: Election could not be tighter

Speaking on Talk Radio on Wednesday, the UK PM Johnson said that election could not be tighter.
In the interview, Johnson spoke about climate change but he did respond to the latest YouGov opinion poll result that showed a possibility of a hung parliament, as Johnson’s majority shrunk.
The GBP/USD pair sees a fresh round of selling in early European trading, having faded the bounce to near 1.3150 region. The spot now trades at fresh session lows of 1.3122, down -0.24% on the day.
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while hovering below $ 1465 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying interest ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.