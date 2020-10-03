UK PM Boris Johnson believes Donald Trump “will make a strong recovery”

Boris Johnson says that Trump has a resilient character and will make a strong recovery.

US Republican Senator Ron Johnson goes into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, says that the world does not need to worry as the US President Donald Trump will soon recover from COVID-19. He added that Trump's "resilient character" will see him through to recovery.

I've no doubt that he will, he'll make a very strong recovery.

He's a naturally obviously very resilient character and I'm sure he'll come through it very well.

Trump made the announcement himself on Friday after testing positive for the novel virus. He and the First Lady, Melania, are admitted at Walter Reed National Military Medical center for treatment.

According to a Chinese state media, Xi Jinping, the President of China, also sent a recovery message to Trump. Reports from the White House say that the president is doing well after completing the first dosage of therapy treatment.

Consequently, the Republican US Senator Ron Johnson is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Johnson heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. According to a spokesperson, the senator "feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms." However, he has gone into isolation until he is cleared free of the virus.