UK next week: Confidence data and fourth round of Brexit negotiations - Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank point out that next week will be quiet in terms of economic data in the UK while the fourth round of negotiations will start on Monday.

Key Quotes:

“In the UK, it is a quiet week in terms of economic data releases. The two most interesting releases are GfK consumer confidence and Lloyds Business Barometer for September in the night between Thursday and Friday (Friday at 01:00 CET). Both consumer and business confidence indicators have declined, supporting our view that UK growth will remain subdued in coming quarters. We do not expect the September figures to alter this picture.”

“In terms of politics, the fourth round of Brexit negotiations is scheduled to begin on Monday, which is going to be interesting after PM Theresa May’s speech in Florence today. Also, note that UK Labour Party Conference begins on Sunday. Labour Party has become softer on Brexit after the parliamentary election in June, which has not made life easier for the UK government, and we will look for any signs that the Labour Party is becoming even softer.”