USD/JPY extends rally as Middle East conflict adds to Yen weakness

USD/JPY rose about 0.15% on Tuesday, pushing close to 157.60 as the pair continued to grind higher following last week's sharp rally. Price has been chopping in a wide range between about 152.00 and 159.00 since late January, with alternating large-bodied bullish and bearish candles pointing to a tug-of-war between opposing forces. The latest leg higher has carried the pair back into the upper half of that range after the early-February pullback toward the 153.00 area.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has added a fresh layer of pressure on the Japanese Yen. The effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes, has sent energy prices surging and hit Japan particularly hard, given its near-total dependence on imported fuel. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said authorities are monitoring the Yen's decline "with a strong sense of urgency" and are in close coordination with the US, keeping the threat of intervention on the table. On the monetary policy front, Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Hajime Takata renewed his call for rate hikes last week, warning of an "inflation overshoot" risk, while Governor Kazuo Ueda described the March and April meetings as "live" for a potential move. However, PM Takaichi's nomination of two reflationist academics to the BoJ board and reports that she voiced reservations about further tightening during her meeting with Ueda have muddied the near-term outlook.

On the US Dollar side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% in January, with the minutes showing several participants discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation stays above target. The safe-haven bid into the Dollar following the Iran strikes has reinforced the extended pause, and markets see little prospect of a cut in the near term.

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, USD/JPY trades at 157.55. The near-term bias is bullish as price holds well above the rising 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, underscoring a firmly established uptrend despite the recent pullback from highs near 158.50. The rebound from the mid-152.00s has been accompanied by a strong recovery in the Stochastic, which pushes into overbought territory and confirms renewed upside momentum rather than exhaustion at this stage. As long as daily closes remain above the 50-day EMA cluster around 155.50, dips are likely to attract buyers within the broader bullish structure.

Initial resistance emerges at 158.50, the recent swing high that capped the latest advance, followed by the psychological 160.00 area if bulls extend the move. On the downside, immediate support aligns near 156.00, ahead of the 155.50 region where the 50-day EMA converges with prior consolidation, creating a key pivot for trend followers. A break below that zone would expose the next support around 154.00, but holding above it would keep focus on higher highs toward 158.50 and beyond.

