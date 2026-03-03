TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bears loom after testing 200-DMA downwards

  • NZD/USD drops 0.80% as Middle East tensions boost USD demand.
  • Break below 0.5874 (200-day SMA) exposes 0.5836 and 0.5813 supports.
  • Bulls must reclaim 0.5909 to target 0.5955 and the 0.6000 milestone.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bears loom after testing 200-DMA downwards
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar extends its losses for the second straight day amid a firm US Dollar courtesy of the Middle East conflict, which fueled fears of higher inflation sparked by the jump in Oil prices. The NZD/USD trades at 0.5889, down 0.80%.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Kiwi’s technical picture remains upward biased after briefly testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 0.5874, climbing above the latter and finishing the session closer to the 0.5900 figure.

Momentum is bearish biased as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is below its 50-neutral level, aiming towards oversold territory.

Hence, the NZD/USD could extend its losses in the short term if sellers clear the 200-day SMA at 0.5874. Once surpassed, the next area of interest would be the day’s low of 0.5836 ahead of the 100-day SMA at 0.5813. A breach of the latter will expose the January 19 low of 0.5737.

For a bullish resumption, traders must clear key resistance levels like the 50-day SMA at 0.5909. After this, watch the March 3 daily peak at 0.5955 for the next area of supply ahead of 0.6000.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily

NZD/USD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.32%0.49%0.94%0.24%0.29%1.13%1.89%
EUR-1.32%-0.83%-0.31%-1.07%-1.01%-0.18%0.57%
GBP-0.49%0.83%0.34%-0.26%-0.19%0.64%1.43%
JPY-0.94%0.31%-0.34%-0.72%-0.69%0.19%0.87%
CAD-0.24%1.07%0.26%0.72%0.00%0.92%1.67%
AUD-0.29%1.01%0.19%0.69%-0.01%0.82%1.60%
NZD-1.13%0.18%-0.64%-0.19%-0.92%-0.82%0.79%
CHF-1.89%-0.57%-1.43%-0.87%-1.67%-1.60%-0.79%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD regains some balance and trade just above 1.1600 the figure ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The pair initially dipped to the 1.1530 zone for the first time since November, always following the stronger US Dollar and the marked flight-to-safety in the context of the ongoing Middle East crisis
 

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold bounces off lows, back above $5,100

Gold bounces off lows, back above $5,100

Gold remains on the defensive, eroding part of the recent multi-day advance and managing to trade back above the $5,100 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday. The precious metal initially dropped just below the critical $5,000 threshold on the back of the persistent strength of the Greenback, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and investors' repricing of Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

After holding firm heading into the last weekend, Ethereum whales have returned to action, pouncing on the volatility stemming from escalating military actions between the US and Iran.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers