TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, eyes 111.70 for bullish breakout

  • AUD/JPY falls 0.63% to 110.89 after rebounding from 109.53 low.
  • Break above 111.70 targets 112.09 YTD high, then 112.50.
  • Drop below 110.00 exposes 109.79 (20-day SMA) and 108.80 support.
AUD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, eyes 111.70 for bullish breakout
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The AUD/JPY trims some of its earlier but is ending the session on a normal note, down 0.63%, after bouncing off daily lows below the 111.00 figure. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 110.89.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Volatility drove price action within a wide-trading range ─of 250 pips or 2%, on Tuesday as the Middle East conflict favored a flight to safety. Hence, the Japanese Yen appreciated versus the Aussie Dollar.

Despite turning mildly bearish during the day and reaching a daily low of 109.53, the AUD/JPY pair recovered, ending past the 110.50 figure, above the February 9 daily high of 110.79.

For a bullish continuation, the pair needs to clear the previous yearly high of 111.70 ahead of challenging the current yearly high of 112.09. Once cleared the next stop would be 112.50 ahead of 113.00.

On the downside, if the AUD/JPY dives below 110.00, it opens the door to test the 20-day SMA at 109.79. A breach of the latter will expose the February 23 daily low of 108.80.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.33%0.50%1.01%0.24%0.23%1.14%1.85%
EUR-1.33%-0.84%-0.35%-1.07%-1.09%-0.18%0.53%
GBP-0.50%0.84%0.29%-0.25%-0.28%0.66%1.39%
JPY-1.01%0.35%-0.29%-0.70%-0.72%0.22%0.95%
CAD-0.24%1.07%0.25%0.70%-0.05%0.93%1.64%
AUD-0.23%1.09%0.28%0.72%0.05%0.91%1.66%
NZD-1.14%0.18%-0.66%-0.22%-0.93%-0.91%0.74%
CHF-1.85%-0.53%-1.39%-0.95%-1.64%-1.66%-0.74%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD regains some balance and trade just above 1.1600 the figure ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The pair initially dipped to the 1.1530 zone for the first time since November, always following the stronger US Dollar and the marked flight-to-safety in the context of the ongoing Middle East crisis
 

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. 

Gold falls to near $5,100 as inflation fears weigh amidst Middle East conflict

Gold falls to near $5,100 as inflation fears weigh amidst Middle East conflict

Gold price faces some selling pressure near $5,100 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal falls amid a renewed US Dollar demand and dimming prospects for US rate cuts. The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index report will be published later on Wednesday. 

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

After holding firm heading into the last weekend, Ethereum whales have returned to action, pouncing on the volatility stemming from escalating military actions between the US and Iran.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers