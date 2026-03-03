AUD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, eyes 111.70 for bullish breakout

The AUD/JPY trims some of its earlier but is ending the session on a normal note, down 0.63%, after bouncing off daily lows below the 111.00 figure. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 110.89.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Volatility drove price action within a wide-trading range ─of 250 pips or 2%, on Tuesday as the Middle East conflict favored a flight to safety. Hence, the Japanese Yen appreciated versus the Aussie Dollar.

Despite turning mildly bearish during the day and reaching a daily low of 109.53, the AUD/JPY pair recovered, ending past the 110.50 figure, above the February 9 daily high of 110.79.

For a bullish continuation, the pair needs to clear the previous yearly high of 111.70 ahead of challenging the current yearly high of 112.09. Once cleared the next stop would be 112.50 ahead of 113.00.

On the downside, if the AUD/JPY dives below 110.00, it opens the door to test the 20-day SMA at 109.79. A breach of the latter will expose the February 23 daily low of 108.80.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart